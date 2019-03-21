Arlo’s Security Lights pair with your smart home and are down to $143.50 shipped (Reg. $230)

Amazon offers the Arlo Lights Smart Home Security Two Light Kit for $143.43 shipped. Normally selling for up to $230, that’s good for a 37% discount from the going rate, comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Arlo’s security lights work indoors and out thanks to IP65 weather-resistance. The LEDs can be customized to flash, change color and more with up to 400 lumens of brightness. And thanks to smart home integration, it can alert you when motion is detected. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of shoppers.

If the smart home features aren’t a huge selling point to you, consider opting for $16 Mr. Beams MB360 Motion-Sensing Spotlight instead.

Arlo Lights Smart Home Security Lights features: