Blu-rays from $5: Howard the Duck, Devil Wears Prada, Lucy, Baby Mama, more

Amazon offers Howard the Duck on Blu-ray for $5.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $10, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This ’80s classic is brought to life like never before with HD quality and theater sound. Plus, there are never-before-seen bonus features included on this Blu-ray. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other Blu-rays on sale:

Howard the Duck:

A sarcastic humanoid duck is pulled from his homeworld to Earth where he must stop a hellish alien invasion with the help of a nerdy scientist and a cute struggling female rock singer who fancies him.