Blu-rays from $5: Howard the Duck, Devil Wears Prada, Lucy, Baby Mama, more

Amazon offers Howard the Duck on Blu-ray for $5.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $10, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This ’80s classic is brought to life like never before with HD quality and theater sound. Plus, there are never-before-seen bonus features included on this Blu-ray. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Other Blu-rays on sale:
- Predator 1987: $6 (Reg. $10)
- Devil Wears Prada: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Lucy (Steelbook): $11 (Reg. $20)
- Fast & Furious: 6-Movie Collection: $31 (Reg. $45)
- Baby Mama: $5 (Reg. $10)
- A Dog’s Way Home: $20 (Reg. $35)
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army: $22 (Reg. $30)
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World: $27 (Reg. $40)
Howard the Duck:
A sarcastic humanoid duck is pulled from his homeworld to Earth where he must stop a hellish alien invasion with the help of a nerdy scientist and a cute struggling female rock singer who fancies him.
