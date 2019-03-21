Blu-rays from $5: Howard the Duck, Devil Wears Prada, Lucy, Baby Mama, more

- Mar. 21st 2019 6:43 pm ET

From $5
0

Amazon offers Howard the Duck on Blu-ray for $5.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $10, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This ’80s classic is brought to life like never before with HD quality and theater sound. Plus, there are never-before-seen bonus features included on this Blu-ray. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other Blu-rays on sale:

Howard the Duck:

A sarcastic humanoid duck is pulled from his homeworld to Earth where he must stop a hellish alien invasion with the help of a nerdy scientist and a cute struggling female rock singer who fancies him.

From $5

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide