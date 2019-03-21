Don’t miss today’s Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole Gold Box sale from $55 (Up to $60 off)

- Mar. 21st 2019 7:53 am ET

from $55
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 46% off Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware. Everything in today’s sale ships free and carries solid ratings. One sntadout here is the 7-Quart Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $130 or so, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Along with the 7-Quart capacity, this dishwasher-safe cookware is also great for under the broiler and features a cast iron construction for “superior heat retention and even heat distribution”. This is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

You’ll find even more cast iron cookware on sale in today’s Gold Box starting from $55 shipped. And be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for deals on kitchenware, tools, planters, vacuums and much more.

Cuisinart Cast Iron Casserole:

  • Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution
  • Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining
  • Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors
  • Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops
  • Oven and broiler safe
  • 7-Qt. capacity
