Block out distractions w/ JBL’s Everest Elite 750NC headphones for $100 (Refurb, Orig. $300), more

Harman’s official eBay storefront is offering the JBL Everest Elite 750NC Over Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $99.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $300, they’re currently on sale for $200 at Best Buy or Harman in new condition and go for $150 direct from Harman right now refurbished. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. These headphones offer active noise cancellation to block out distractions when you need to focus on work. Or, if you take flights or road trips often, these can help you catch some rest and enjoy your tunes without cranking the volume. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you’ll receive a 1-year warranty with purchase.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted the TaoTronics Bluetooth Headset with Dual 40mm Drivers for $16.99 Prime shipped when you use the code K5K74FAY at checkout from Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon. Regularly over $45, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you don’t need active noise cancellation, this is a great alternative to enjoy your tunes without wires. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

JBL Everest Elite 750NC Headphone features: