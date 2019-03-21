Open your own personal brewery w/ PicoBrew’s Model C Brewing Machine at $250 ($150 off)

Best Buy offers the PicoBrew Pico Model C Brewing Machine for $249.99 shipped. That’s good for a $150 discount from the going rate, is $100 under our previous mention and is a new all-time low. Have you ever wanted to brew your own beer? If so then PicoBrew’s Model C is an affordable and compelling option for starting an at-home personal brewery. It packs plenty of features that assist in the brewing process, like automatically adjusting system settings and more. Plus it has a compact design that doesn’t hog all of your counter space. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.
Use your savings to bring home this six-piece Assorted Craft Brew Beer Glass set for $35 at Amazon.
PicoBrew Pico Model C Brewing Machine features:
Brew craft beer at home with this PicoBrew craft beer brewing system. Its convenient automation system recognizes different types of PicoPaks, and it adjusts the system accordingly to ensure a good brew each time. This PicoBrew craft brewing system fits nicely on the kitchen counter for easy access and storage.
