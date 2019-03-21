Spring is officially here and Quay’s new sunglasses collection with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez is a must-see. It features fresh and on-trend styles that range in price from $50 to $60. The newly-engaged couple have been trendsetters in the fashion world for years and their new line of shades is full of styles that will flatter any face shape. Find our favorite sunglasses from Quay’s JLO & AROD collection below.

Quay x JLO Sunglasses

JLO’s new sunglasses line features oversized metal frames and flashy lenses that will stand out with any outfit. One of our favorite styles is the versatile All In Aviators that are available in two color options. Plus, each frame comes in a limited-edition white faux-snakeskin zip case with luxe gold hardware to protect your new shades. However, you can also keep them in the four piece fold-up case so you can take more than one pair with you when you travel. This style is also one of JLO’s favorites and she has been wearing them for years. They’re priced at $60.

Another standout from this line is the Reina Cat Eye Sunglasses that were designed to flatter your face. These retro-inspired glasses feature gold accents for a luxurious touch. Even better, these also are available in two color options and go for $60.

“Sunglasses have always been an important part of my wardrobe,” JLO said. “I love how easy it is to change my mood by just putting on a pair of sunglasses. Self-expression and confidence are so important to me, and that powerful feeling you get when you put on a great pair of sunglasses is part of that.”

Quay x AROD Sunglasses

Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez’s Clubmaster sunglasses are a timeless option for both men and women. AROD’s version features a polarized lens. This is a perfect pair of sunglasses for summer and they can be easily dressed up or down, whether you’re wearing a suit or heading to the gym. You can buy a pair for $60.

Finally, the $60 Poster Boy Square Aviators can be worn by all ages and will never go out of style. They also feature a gradient lens that that help to shield your eyes from the sun. This style was designed to be lightweight and comfortable to wear throughout the day.

Which style of sunglasses from Quay's JLO & AROD collection is your favorite?