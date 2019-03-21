The popular Rosetta Stone Language Software is now 45% off, 12 months for $99

Amazon offers the Rosetta Stone 12-Month Language Learning Software for $99. Also at Walmart. In most cases, an activation code will be emailed to you, but some options are only deliverable by mail with free shipping. Regularly $179, this is the best price we’ve seen for most of the languages on offer today; several were as low as $95 during Amazon’s Digital Day late last year. Whether you plan to travel to a foreign country or want to be able to understand your favorite international shows without subtitles, picking up Rosetta Stone will be worth the investment. Access your subscription from any device so you can learn at home or on-the-go. Reviews are light, but Rosetta Stone is well-rated overall.

Want to learn how to become fluent in any language? Pick up a copy of Fluent Forever at $11.50 and discover the most effective ways to hack your brain.

