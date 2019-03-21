Bring home Spalding’s NBA 54-inch Portable Basketball Hoop for $180 or less (Reg. up to $230)

Walmart is offering the Spalding NBA 54-inch Portable Angled Basketball Hoop with Polycarbonate Backboard for $179.99 shipped. Reports suggest you might find one for $175 if you go in store but YMMV. Regularly up to $230, this is up to $50 off and is now at the lowest price we can find. The best Amazon third party sellers have similar models starting from $209 or so with additional shipping fees. This is a 54-by-32-inch backboard size with steel board frame, a breakaway rim and 7.5 to 10-feet of height adjustment. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Walmart customers.
This is a great way to make sure you’re ready for when the weather gets nice. And today’s deal will leave you with more than enough cash to grab a full-sized Spalding NBA Street Basketball for just $11 Prime shipped or Wilson’s top-rated Evoution Basketball for $40 shipped (20% off).
Go grab some adidas, Nikes or Jordans at more than 20% off at Eastbay right now too.
Spalding NBA 54-inch Portable Angled Basketball Hoop:
Built to withstand endless games of twenty-one in the driveway, push the limits with the Spalding NBA 54″ Polycarbonate Exactaheight Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop System. This hoop system has a durable polycarbonate backboard and comes with arena-style padding and a steel breakaway rim. It can be adjusted from a height of 7.5 feet to the regulation 10 using the Exactaheight lift system built so every age of player can work on their game. This portable system gets its stability from a 34-gallon base equipped with two wheels for taking the game where you go. The Spalding NBA 54″ Polycarbonate Exactaheight Portable Hoop System. Reach new heights.