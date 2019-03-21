Bring home Spalding’s NBA 54-inch Portable Basketball Hoop for $180 or less (Reg. up to $230)

Walmart is offering the Spalding NBA 54-inch Portable Angled Basketball Hoop with Polycarbonate Backboard for $179.99 shipped. Reports suggest you might find one for $175 if you go in store but YMMV. Regularly up to $230, this is up to $50 off and is now at the lowest price we can find. The best Amazon third party sellers have similar models starting from $209 or so with additional shipping fees. This is a 54-by-32-inch backboard size with steel board frame, a breakaway rim and 7.5 to 10-feet of height adjustment. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Walmart customers.

This is a great way to make sure you’re ready for when the weather gets nice. And today’s deal will leave you with more than enough cash to grab a full-sized Spalding NBA Street Basketball for just $11 Prime shipped or Wilson’s top-rated Evoution Basketball for $40 shipped (20% off).

Go grab some adidas, Nikes or Jordans at more than 20% off at Eastbay right now too.

