Amazon has Wilson’s top-rated Evoution Basketball on sale for $40 shipped (20% off)

- Mar. 17th 2019 2:19 pm ET

$40
0

Amazon offers the Wilson Evolution Game Basketball for $39.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s good for 20% off and a match of the best we’ve seen over the last five years at Amazon. This model features Wilson’s well-known microfiber composite material, which is amongst the best out there on the market. It’s one of the best basketball out there for most players, with its cushion core design that easy to handle and develops a nice patina over time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Wilson Evolution Game Basketball features:

  • Evo Microfiber Composite – Best combination of grip and durability
  • Laid In Composite Channels provide unparalleled control
  • Cushion Core Carcass allows a softer feel that’s easier to grip and touch around the rim
  • Approved for play by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)
  • Indoor Use
$40

