TP-Link’s $60 Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit touts up to 2000Mbps speeds (33% off)

Newegg Flash offers the TP-Link AV2000 2-Port Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit (TL-PA9020) for $59.99 shipped when code NEFPBJ31 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at Amazon and matches the all-time low there from Black Friday 2018. With up to 2000Mbps speeds, TP-Link’s Two-Port Powerline adapter allows you to wirelessly expand your home’s network. So if you need to add a wired connection upstairs, the basement or somewhere else where running a cable is a nightmare, this kit has your back. It carries a 4/5 star rating from over 945 shoppers and is a #1 new release.

What better way to put your savings to work than to grab some Ethernet cables? Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A is one of our favorite options, as it supports high-speed transfers in a lightweight form-factor.

TP-Link Gigabit Powerline Ethernet Adapter Kit features:

  • Lightning Fast Speed: Super fast speeds—Powerline speeds up to 2000 Mbps
  • Latest Technology: Gigabit speeds through your electrical outlets for improved coverage; Connect multiple adapters to expand your wired network reliably; Patented Power-Saving Mode automatically reduces power consumption by up to 85%
  • Industry Leading Support: 2-year warranty and free 24/7 technical support; J.D. Power Ranked TP-Link “Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Wireless Routers in 2017”
  • Gigabit port: Gigabit Ethernet port connects devices like smart TVs, game consoles, and PCs to your network

