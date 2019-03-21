Say goodbye to ink and hello to AirPrint w/ a Xerox Color Laser Printer at $90 (Reg. $149)

Newegg is offering the Xerox Phaser 6022 Color Laser Printer for $89.99 shipped when coupon code EMCTWVU39 has been applied during checkout. That’s $59 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Personally, I’m not a fan of ink printers. The main reason is that I either print a lot, which means it needs to be refilled frequently, or I don’t use it for a while and the ink dries up. Since opting for a laser printer, I’ve kicked both of these issues to the curb and am happy with my decision. AirPrint support means this printer will let you easily print from an iOS or macOS device without needing to fiddle with finicky apps or drivers. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of reviewers.

If you print photos, laser really doesn’t compete very well. Don’t get me wrong, it will do an okay job, but it tends to lack the detail offered in something like this $50 HP AiO. With the ability to print, copy, scan, and fax at such an affordable price, it’s no wonder why this solution is Amazon’s best-seller. Oh, like the Xerox above, this one also supports AirPrint.

Xerox Phaser 6022 Color Laser Printer features: