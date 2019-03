Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics 9.7-inch iPad Smart Case for $3.31 as an add-on item. That means you’ll need to include it in orders over $25 to lock in the price. Normally selling for $12, it’s been slipping in price over the past few weeks. We last saw it on sale for $8 before going out of stock, and now today’s offer brings it down to a new Amazon all-time low. Compatible with the latest generation 9.7-inch iPad, this case can automatically sleep/wake your tablet thanks to the built-in folding screen cover. If you’re looking to add a bit of protection to your device without breaking the bank, it’s hard to go wrong here for pretty much the cost of a cup of coffee. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the 270 customers who have left reviews.

For comparison, Apple’s own first-party iPad Smart Cover sells for $39. So for less than 10% the price, you can bring home the AmazonBasics version as a budget-conscious buy.

AmazonBasics iPad Smart Case features:

9.7-inch smart case for 2017 iPad 9.7-inch; offers a sleek look and enhanced screen protection

Automatic sleep/wake cover functionality; provides full access to device’s buttons and ports (no need to remove the case)

Made of BPA-free material; integrated magnets keep cover lightly closed

Cover folds horizontally for use as a stand; stylish Black color

Backed by an AmazonBasics limited one-year warranty