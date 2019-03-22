Ditch your rental and score an Arris DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem at an all-time low from $80 (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 25% off a selection of Arris SURFBoard Cable Modems starting at $80 shipped. One standout for us is the Arris Gigabit DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem at $138.99. Normally selling for $180, that’s good for a 22% discount and is a new all-time low. Allowing for up to 10Gbps speeds, this modem is more than capable of handling Gigabit internet plans and also has you covered for any network upgrades down the line. I added this modem to my setup earlier in the year and can highly-recommend its performance. Just about all of the items are highly rated, so don’t forget to shop the other deals right here.

Grabbing one of today’s discounted modems is a great way to save on your monthly internet bill. Rentals usually cost you $10 per month, so picking up many of these modems will pay for themselves in a round a year or so. The line of Arris SURFBoard modems are compatible with popular ISPs like Comcast Xfinity, Cox and more. Be sure to check with your provider to confirm compatibility.

ARRIS Gigabit DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem features:

Ideal for Gigabit+ speed packages offered by cable internet providers

DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem – the fastest technology currently available

32 download x 8 upload channels

Perfect for 4K Ultra-HD Video Streaming and Virtual Reality Gaming

Industry-leading product design features two 1-Gigabit Ethernet ports

Supports IPv4 and IPv6 Internet browsing standards