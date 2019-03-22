Botley the Coding Robot is at the lowest price we’ve tracked, now $39 (Reg. up to $80)

Amazon offers the Learning Resources Botley the Coding Robot Activity Set for $38.99 shipped. Note: it ships in 2 to 4 weeks. If you can’t wait that long, Walmart charges the same. Barnes & Noble has it for $70 while it’s $80 at Bed Bath & Beyond. Today’s deal is $3 under our mention from last month and the best we’ve tracked for this Toy of the Year 2019 winner. Ready to use right out of the box — just remember to have some batteries on hand — Botley teaches budding programmers the basics of coding. No separate phone or tablet is required, as Botley comes with a remote control. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t forget that we also have the littleBits Education Code Kit at $211 (Reg. $250). This allows as many as three students at a time to create up to 10 different models and engage in over 100 activities.

Botley the Coding Robot Activity Set features: