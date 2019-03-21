Introduce your kids to programming w/ the littleBits Education Code Kit at $211 (Reg. $250)

Amazon offers the littleBits Education Code Kit for $211.23 shipped. Regularly as much as $250 in the last month, this is the best price we’ve tracked on Amazon since December 2017 (it originally retailed for $300). One of these kits can serve as many as three students at a time. It boasts 10 lessons and over 100 activities. Reviews are very light (yet favorable) on this item, but littleBits products are well-regarded overall.

Another fun way to introduce kids to the world of STEAM is with the $50 Makey Makey Invention Kit. It allows them to turn everyday objects (like bananas) into a touchpad.

littleBits Education Code Kit features: