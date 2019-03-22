Snag this eye-catching Lenovo MacBook Backpack for a low of $16 shipped (50% off)

Lenovo is offering its 15.6 Classic Backpack by NAVA for $16.19 shipped when coupon code ANNUALSALE10 has been applied during checkout. That’s $18 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. As the name implies, this backpack is made for laptops like the 15-inch MacBook Pro. Unlike many of the boring backpacks out there, this option from Lenovo combines a sleek exterior with a vibrant red interior that is sure to distinguish it from the competition. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
A 13-inch MacBook Air is my main machine. If you have something similar, take a moment to look at the AmazonBasics 14-Inch Laptop and Tablet Bag at $14. In addition to carrying a laptop, this Amazon backpack has room for a mouse, smartphone, and more.
Lenovo 15.6 Classic Backpack features:
The Lenovo Classic Backpack by NAVA is a flagship bag in terms of design appeal and practicality. Regardless of your lifestyle, this bag more than delivers. Notebooks, tablets, your phone, and other personal accessories and items are all at your disposal with conveniently placed pockets, zippers, and compartments. Lugging around a bag all day can be a bit of a nuisance, but not with the Classic; an ergonomic shoulder strap featuring proper air flow and padded mesh for your shoulder make carrying your bag not just a breeze, but also a highly enjoyable experience. Fits most laptops with up to a 15.6″ display; Polyester material for a strong and durable design.; Adjustable shoulder strap enables comfortable carrying.; Adequate space for storage daily essentials