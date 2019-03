Amazon offers the Mohu Leaf Metro Indoor HDTV Antenna for $10.99 Prime shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same price. That’s good for an over 25% discount from the going rate, is $2 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it sells for up to $20 at retailers like Home Depot. Mohu’s Leaf Metro can pull in content from up to 25 miles away, bolstering your cord-cutting setup with HD news, sports and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 780 customers. Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you.

If Mohu’s Leaf Metro doesn’t fit the bill in what you’re looking for from an OTA antenna, we have a few other options still on sale. Mohu’s Beam 60-Mile HDTV Antenna is at an all-time low of $40 (Reg. $70), plus more from $11.

Looking to build the ultimate cord-cutting setup? Then check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRunfor a cable-less experience.

Mohu Leaf Metro Indoor HDTV Antenna features:

Enjoy network and local channels with help from this Mohu Leaf Metro MH-110543 indoor HDTV antenna that offers clear reception from up to 25 miles away. The reversible, paintable design allows you to customize the appearance to suit your décor.

