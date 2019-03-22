Sony’s Xperia Ear Duo True Wireless Earbuds offer personalized voice alerts at $154 (Save 32%)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony Xperia Ear Duo True Wireless Earbuds in Black for $153.75 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $225, which the gold pair still fetches, that’s good for a 32% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s Ear Duo Earbuds stand out from the crowd of true wireless cans thanks to personalized voice alerts via a built-in smart assistant. These Bluetooth earbuds also tout head gesture control for hands-free interaction alongside four hours of battery life per charge and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re looking for a more affordable pair of true wireless earbuds, check out three of our favorite low cost alternatives.

Sony Xperia Ear Duo True Wireless Earbuds features:

  • Truly wireless freedom to keep you in tune with the world
  • Smart assistance with contextual alerts – personalized information is delivered based on your whereabouts or your current activity
  • Dual listening – listen to your music and calls while seamlessly staying in touch with your natural surroundings
  • Smart head gesture control for easy hands free interaction. Battery : Core unit 56 mAh each. Charging case 740mAh
  • Up to 22 hours of battery life in standby – 4 hours battery life for active use

