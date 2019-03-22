Roku steaming, 4K HDR, 3 HDMI inputs and more headline TCL’s 55-inch HDTV at $490 (Save $90)

- Mar. 22nd 2019 11:02 am ET

0

Trusted seller Pro Electronics via Rakuten offers the TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K Roku HDTV for $489.99 shipped when code EE80 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into your Rakuten account. Normally selling for $580, it just recently dropped to $560 at Amazon and $570 at Walmart. Today’s offer is good for a $90 discount, is $10 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen. TCL’s 55-inch HDTV comes packed with features like a 4K HDR panel, built-in Roku smart streaming capabilities, three HDMI ports and more. It integrates into your smart home thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support. Rated 4/5 stars from over 680 shoppers.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new HDTV? This $25 adjustable option at Amazon has over 25,800 customers vouching for it, and is a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K Roku TV features

  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • Contrast Control Zones
  • Wide Color Gamut with TCL’s NBP Photon Technology
  • Roku TV Smart Platform with thousands of streaming channels
  • Enhanced Remote with Voice Control
  • High-speed 802.11ac wireless and Ethernet networking
  • (3) HDMI 2.0a ports with HDCP 2.2
  • Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Guides

Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Home Theater

Home Theater
Rakuten TCL

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go