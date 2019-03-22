Roku steaming, 4K HDR, 3 HDMI inputs and more headline TCL’s 55-inch HDTV at $490 (Save $90)

Trusted seller Pro Electronics via Rakuten offers the TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K Roku HDTV for $489.99 shipped when code EE80 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into your Rakuten account. Normally selling for $580, it just recently dropped to $560 at Amazon and $570 at Walmart. Today’s offer is good for a $90 discount, is $10 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen. TCL’s 55-inch HDTV comes packed with features like a 4K HDR panel, built-in Roku smart streaming capabilities, three HDMI ports and more. It integrates into your smart home thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support. Rated 4/5 stars from over 680 shoppers.
Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new HDTV? This $25 adjustable option at Amazon has over 25,800 customers vouching for it, and is a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.
TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K Roku TV features
- Dolby Vision HDR
- Contrast Control Zones
- Wide Color Gamut with TCL’s NBP Photon Technology
- Roku TV Smart Platform with thousands of streaming channels
- Enhanced Remote with Voice Control
- High-speed 802.11ac wireless and Ethernet networking
- (3) HDMI 2.0a ports with HDCP 2.2
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
Polk Audio's MagniFi One Sound Bar complements your HDTV, drops to $160 shipped (Save $140) https://t.co/aFuTaPbr2l by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/BRiF7Iacbl
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 22, 2019