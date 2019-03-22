Roku steaming, 4K HDR, 3 HDMI inputs and more headline TCL’s 55-inch HDTV at $490 (Save $90)

Trusted seller Pro Electronics via Rakuten offers the TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K Roku HDTV for $489.99 shipped when code EE80 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into your Rakuten account. Normally selling for $580, it just recently dropped to $560 at Amazon and $570 at Walmart. Today’s offer is good for a $90 discount, is $10 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve seen. TCL’s 55-inch HDTV comes packed with features like a 4K HDR panel, built-in Roku smart streaming capabilities, three HDMI ports and more. It integrates into your smart home thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support. Rated 4/5 stars from over 680 shoppers.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new HDTV? This $25 adjustable option at Amazon has over 25,800 customers vouching for it, and is a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

TCL 55-inch 6-Series 4K Roku TV features

Dolby Vision HDR

Contrast Control Zones

Wide Color Gamut with TCL’s NBP Photon Technology

Roku TV Smart Platform with thousands of streaming channels

Enhanced Remote with Voice Control

High-speed 802.11ac wireless and Ethernet networking

(3) HDMI 2.0a ports with HDCP 2.2

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant