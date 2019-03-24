Amazon slashes prices on its Fire Tablet lineup this week from $35

Amazon is offering discounts for Prime members on its Fire Tablet lineup this week with deals starting at $34.99 shipped. Our top pick is the Fire HD 8 16GB for $49.99, which is $30 off its regular $80 going rate. This model features an eight-inch display, Alexa capabilities, 10-hours of battery life and access to a host of apps and streaming services. Pick up this tablet as a cost-effective alternative to Apple’s latest iPads. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 7,900 Amazon reviewers. Head below for all of the deals.
Other notable Fire HD tablet deals include:
- HD 7: $35 (Reg. $50)
- HD 8: $50 (Reg. $80)
- HD 10: $100 (Reg. $150)
Fire HD 8 features:
- Vibrant 8″ HD display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, and Dolby Audio. Up to 10 hours of mixed-use battery life (may vary depending on usage). 2x as durable as the iPad Mini 4.
- 16 or 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 400 GB of expandable storage
- Enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, apps and games – including Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Spotify and more
- Watch downloaded videos anywhere with a Prime membership, or with a Netflix, STARZ, or SHOWTIME subscription.