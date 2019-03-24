Amazon slashes prices on its Fire Tablet lineup this week from $35

Amazon is offering discounts for Prime members on its Fire Tablet lineup this week with deals starting at $34.99 shipped. Our top pick is the Fire HD 8 16GB for $49.99, which is $30 off its regular $80 going rate. This model features an eight-inch display, Alexa capabilities, 10-hours of battery life and access to a host of apps and streaming services. Pick up this tablet as a cost-effective alternative to Apple’s latest iPads. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 7,900 Amazon reviewers. Head below for all of the deals.

Vibrant 8″ HD display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, and Dolby Audio. Up to 10 hours of mixed-use battery life (may vary depending on usage). 2x as durable as the iPad Mini 4.

16 or 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 400 GB of expandable storage

Enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, apps and games – including Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Spotify and more