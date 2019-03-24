Amazon slashes prices on its Fire Tablet lineup this week from $35

- Mar. 24th 2019 12:06 pm ET

From $35
0

Amazon is offering discounts for Prime members on its Fire Tablet lineup this week with deals starting at $34.99 shipped. Our top pick is the Fire HD 8 16GB for $49.99, which is $30 off its regular $80 going rate. This model features an eight-inch display, Alexa capabilities, 10-hours of battery life and access to a host of apps and streaming services. Pick up this tablet as a cost-effective alternative to Apple’s latest iPads. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 7,900 Amazon reviewers. Head below for all of the deals.

Other notable Fire HD tablet deals include:

Fire HD 8 features:

  • Vibrant 8″ HD display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, and Dolby Audio. Up to 10 hours of mixed-use battery life (may vary depending on usage). 2x as durable as the iPad Mini 4.
  • 16 or 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 400 GB of expandable storage
  • Enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, apps and games – including Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Spotify and more
  • Watch downloaded videos anywhere with a Prime membership, or with a Netflix, STARZ, or SHOWTIME subscription.
From $35

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp