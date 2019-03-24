Score the Arlo Pro Two-Camera Security System at its lowest price in months at $230 (Reg. $295)

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro Two-Camera Security System for $229.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $295, that’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate, comes within $6 of the Amazon all-time low and is the second best price we’ve tracked. Headlined by an eye-catching seven days of free cloud DVR, this Arlo Pro system is joined by two 720p waterproof, wireless cameras. Other standout inclusions that make the cut at two-way audio, motion and sound alerts, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 13,900 customers.

For a more affordable indoor security camera, check out the $26 Wyze Cam. It records in 1080p, and touts 14-day cloud storage. And for more ways to bolster your smart home’s security, check out our handy guide.

Arlo Pro Two-Camera Security System features:

100% Wire-free – Free of power cords and wiring hassles

Weather-resistant – Arlo Pro cameras are Weather-resistant so you can place them anywhere-indoors and out

Rechargeable Batteries – Arlo Pro cameras include rechargeable batteries that support fast charging.Focus range (ST)

Fixed focus (2 ft to infinity)

2-Way Audio – Built-in mic and speaker enable push-to-talk capability, so you can listen in and talk back

7 Days of Free Cloud Recordings – Arlo Pro comes with rolling 7-day cloud recordings. Live stream or view recorded video and audio for up to 7 days

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!