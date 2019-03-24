Score the Arlo Pro Two-Camera Security System at its lowest price in months at $230 (Reg. $295)

- Mar. 24th 2019 9:21 am ET

Get this deal
$295 $230
0

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro Two-Camera Security System for $229.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $295, that’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate, comes within $6 of the Amazon all-time low and is the second best price we’ve tracked. Headlined by an eye-catching seven days of free cloud DVR, this Arlo Pro system is joined by two 720p waterproof, wireless cameras. Other standout inclusions that make the cut at two-way audio, motion and sound alerts, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 13,900 customers.

For a more affordable indoor security camera, check out the $26 Wyze Cam. It records in 1080p, and touts 14-day cloud storage. And for more ways to bolster your smart home’s security, check out our handy guide.

Arlo Pro Two-Camera Security System features:

  • 100% Wire-free – Free of power cords and wiring hassles
  • Weather-resistant – Arlo Pro cameras are Weather-resistant so you can place them anywhere-indoors and out
  • Rechargeable Batteries – Arlo Pro cameras include rechargeable batteries that support fast charging.Focus range (ST)
  • Fixed focus (2 ft to infinity)
  • 2-Way Audio – Built-in mic and speaker enable push-to-talk capability, so you can listen in and talk back
  • 7 Days of Free Cloud Recordings – Arlo Pro comes with rolling 7-day cloud recordings. Live stream or view recorded video and audio for up to 7 days

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$295 $230

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Arlo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go