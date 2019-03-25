Use an iPad Pro as a secondary display w/ this aluminum desk mount for $20 (Reg. $30+)

- Mar. 25th 2019 1:23 pm ET

0

Suptek (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Tablet Desk Mount for $19.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This tablet mount clamps to your desk and allows an iPad to behave as like a secondary display with touch input. With support for 2.2-pound tablets, this mount can support Apple’s latest iPad Pros with ease. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Opt for Anker’s Tablet Stand at $12 if you don’t have a desk that will accommodate a clamp. Another perk of going this route is that you’ll be able to easily haul this with you wherever you’re headed. My iPhone is currently propped up in a stand like this, and I love it as Face ID can immediately authenticate.

Suptek Aluminum Tablet Desk Mount features:

  • Universal Desk Mount – ideal for most smartphones and tablets with diagonals from 4.7″ to 11″ that weigh up to 2.2lbs
  • Extendable – two-end expandable bracket with inner length from 5.31″ to 7.48″; arm length, 7.9″&6.6″ (200mm & 167mm); clamp-style base, clip from 0.4″-3.49″
  • All direction – 360° rotation holding bracket with 180° swivel arms to meet any viewing angle

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
iPad Accessories

iPad Accessories
suptek

About the Author