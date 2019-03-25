Apple’s newest iPad Pro goes on sale in both sizes before today’s event, save up to $199

Amazon is currently taking up to $199 off Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. The deal start at $699.99 on the smaller model, or you can upgrade to the larger rendition from $874.99. Free shipping is available for all. This offer is also available at Best Buy. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports the new Liquid Retina display, A12X bionic chip and FaceID. A 12MP camera and four speakers make it easier to capture or enjoy content on-the-go. With 10 hours of battery life, you’ll also be able to enjoy your movies, shows and more throughout the day. Check out the entire sale here.

The latest iPad Pros work in tandem with the second generation Apple Pencil, making it an ideal pair for artists and more. Put your savings to work and grab an Apple Pencil to complete your new setup.

Apple iPad Pro features: