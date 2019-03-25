Elevate two displays to eye level w/ the $65 AmazonBasics Dual Monitor Stand (Reg. $120)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Dual Monitor Stand for $64.74 shipped. That’s good for a 46% discount from the going rate and comes within $1.50 of the Amazon all-time low. This dual monitor stand is made of a lightweight aluminum and can hold two up to 22-pound displays. It clamps to your desk to elevate your monitors to eye level and keep your workstation free of clutter. Rated 4+ stars from 67% of customers.

AmazonBasics Dual Monitor Stand features:

Dual-monitor stand made of lightweight yet sturdy aluminum; each arm holds up to 22 pounds (check user manual for necessary adjustments)

Accommodates displays up to 30 inches; VESA compatible 75x75mm and 100x100mm

Height adjustable on 2 vertical posts (7.3-inch range); tiltable (85 degrees up and 15 degrees down); 180-degree side-to-side panning; rotates for portrait to landscape viewing

2 desk-mounting options: clamp or grommet; removable arm sections (for fitting in tight spaces)

Cable management system keeps things tidy; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty