Beats Pill+ delivers wireless audio, Lightning charging & 12-hour battery life: $94 (Reg. $115)

- Mar. 25th 2019 2:20 pm ET

6Ave via Rakuten offers the Beats Pill+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $93.99 shipped when promo code 6AV16 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be logged into your Rakuten account to apply this code. Originally $180, this model is selling for around $115 in new condition at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is $6 less than our previous mention. Beats Pill+ sports 12-hour battery life and Lightning charging. Add in Beats sound and you’ll have the party bumping in no time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those looking to skip the Apple-induced price tag will want to check out this alternative from Anker for $28. You’ll lose the Beats sound and styling, but it’s also a fraction of today’s featured deal price. Check out all of the specs right here.

Beats Pill+ features:

  • Defined, pure sound quality in a portable, compact design. Length of cable is 0.68 feet
  • Pair and play with Bluetooth device with a 12-hour rechargeable battery.
  • Charge out to charge your iPhone and other devices.
  • Enhanced speaker phone lets you make and receive calls with clarity.
  • Comes with Beats Pill+ speaker with 1.5m Lightning to USB-A charging cable, 12.5W PSU, Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card.

