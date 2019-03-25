Arm your home with five Blink Indoor Security Five Cameras for $280 (Reg. $350)

- Mar. 25th 2019 4:22 pm ET

Get this deal
$350 $280
0

Amazon offers the Blink Indoor Home Security Five-Camera System for $279.99 shipped. Normally selling for $350, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. Blink’s Home Security Cameras feature two-year battery life, built-in motion sensor alarm and help protect your home. They also tout the notable inclusion of free cloud storage, saving you from shelling out cash for monthly subscriptions. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 4,300 customers.

We recently recommended Blink’s line of Indoor Home Security Cameras as a solid way to bolster your home security. If you’re searching for more methods, then you won’t want to miss our guide.

Blink Indoor Home Security 5-Camera System features:

  • Built-in motion sensor alarm, when motion detector is triggered, WIFI cameras send an alert to your smartphone and record a short clip of the event to the cloud
  • Wireless home camera with 2-year battery life, powered by 2 Lithium AA 1.5v non-rechargeable Lithium batteries (included), data is sent from IP cameras over Wi-Fi
  • Simple self-install home monitoring in minutes; easy control wireless cameras with the included iOS & Android apps or via voice through our Amazon Alexa Skill!
  • Home and pet monitoring in real time with video camera “Live View” streaming mode
  • Totally wire-free, with no monthly fees or service contract required. 

Get this deal
$350 $280

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Blink

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go