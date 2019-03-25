Braun’s Series 9 Wet/Dry Shaver w/ stand & SmartPlug charging is now $100 off for today only

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver (9295CC) for $199.99 shipped. However, if you apply coupon code PERFECT3 at checkout, you’ll knock the total down to $196.99. This deal is also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day without the extra $3 discount. For comparison, this model sells for $300 or more at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and elsewhere. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This wet/dry shaver features a washable design, cordless design (but you can shave while it’s charging with the included SmartPlug charger), charging stand and an LED display with battery life indicator and cleaning status. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
If you don’t need to charging stand or SmartPlug charger, consider a more affordable option. The Philips Norelco Shaver 4500 at $60 or the Philips Norelco OneBlade at just $35 are both great options that will get the job done right.
Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver:
Provides a close shave on your neck.
Washable design simplifies cleanup
Simply place the shaver head under the faucet after you’re finished.
Shave while plugged in or away from an outlet
Direct-power capability allows you to use your shaver while it is charging, to minimize wait times.
Worldwide voltage
Makes it easy to take the device with you while you travel internationally.
Up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving per full charge
High-capacity lithium ion battery also fully charges in as little as 1 hour.
Cleaning brush
For a simple hygienic design.