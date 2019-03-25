Braun’s Series 9 Wet/Dry Shaver w/ stand & SmartPlug charging is now $100 off for today only

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver (9295CC) for $199.99 shipped. However, if you apply coupon code PERFECT3 at checkout, you’ll knock the total down to $196.99. This deal is also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day without the extra $3 discount. For comparison, this model sells for $300 or more at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and elsewhere. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This wet/dry shaver features a washable design, cordless design (but you can shave while it’s charging with the included SmartPlug charger), charging stand and an LED display with battery life indicator and cleaning status. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t need to charging stand or SmartPlug charger, consider a more affordable option. The Philips Norelco Shaver 4500 at $60 or the Philips Norelco OneBlade at just $35 are both great options that will get the job done right.

Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver: