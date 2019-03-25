Here’s how to get an additional $3 off everything you buy at eBay today

eBay is now offering an additional $3 off any purchase over $3.01 today. Simply apply coupon code PERFECT3 at checkout to redeem the special deal. Unlike usual, the code appears to be working on a wide selection of products on eBay Daily Deals and even some auction-based listings. This coupon is only for today though, so be sure to capitalize on it now. Head below for more details.
While there are some exclusions here, like gift card deals, just about everything we have tried it on is working including this Xbox One X offer. That includes all the price drops in our eBay Deals Guide including shavers, gaming consoles, PC accessories and much more.
eBay Promo Code Details:
Save $3.00 when you spend $3.01 or more. Expires 03/26/19 23:59 PDT. Add items to your cart, buy it now, or win an auction. This coupon applies to your entire order. Simply pay with your preferred payment method. Redeem coupon at checkout with your eBay account.