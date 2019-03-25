Here’s how to get an additional $3 off everything you buy at eBay today

eBay is now offering an additional $3 off any purchase over $3.01 today. Simply apply coupon code PERFECT3 at checkout to redeem the special deal. Unlike usual, the code appears to be working on a wide selection of products on eBay Daily Deals and even some auction-based listings. This coupon is only for today though, so be sure to capitalize on it now. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While there are some exclusions here, like gift card deals, just about everything we have tried it on is working including this Xbox One X offer. That includes all the price drops in our eBay Deals Guide including shavers, gaming consoles, PC accessories and much more.

eBay Promo Code Details: