Microsoft’s Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 bundle w/ an extra controller is more than $180 off

- Mar. 25th 2019 12:01 pm ET

Trusted dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle with an extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $366.99 shipped. Use code PERFECT3 at checkout to knock an extra $3 off. This bundle is regularly $500 at Microsoft and the controller goes for nearly $50 or so. Today’s deal is about $180 in savings. The best Amazon sellers are charging $410+, for comparison. As usual, you’ll also get a month of free Xbox Game Pass and a 14-day Live Gold trial. Here’s another opportunity to upgrade to Xbox One X at a major discount and bring 4K/HDR to your gaming setup. More details below.

We still have some huge deals on digital Xbox games from just $5 or so including Celeste, Dead Cells, Wonder Boy, Stardew Valley, Moonlighter and more. Here’s the new Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the new Generation Zero trailer and the new classic Konami game collections.

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle:

  • Bundle includes: Xbox One X console, wireless controller, full-game download of NBA 2K19, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial
  • Celebrate 20 years of redefining sports gaming with the #1-rated NBA video game simulation series in incredible 4K with HDR
  • Enjoy instant access to over 100 games out of the box with the included one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass
  • Watch 4K Blu-ray movies; stream 4K video on Netflix, and YouTube, among others; and listen to music with Spotify
  • With hundreds of Xbox One X Enhanced games, immersive true 4K gaming, and 40% more power than any other console, there’s never been a better time to game with Xbox One X

