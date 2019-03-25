Microsoft’s Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 bundle w/ an extra controller is more than $180 off

Trusted dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle with an extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $366.99 shipped. Use code PERFECT3 at checkout to knock an extra $3 off. This bundle is regularly $500 at Microsoft and the controller goes for nearly $50 or so. Today’s deal is about $180 in savings. The best Amazon sellers are charging $410+, for comparison. As usual, you’ll also get a month of free Xbox Game Pass and a 14-day Live Gold trial. Here’s another opportunity to upgrade to Xbox One X at a major discount and bring 4K/HDR to your gaming setup. More details below.

We still have some huge deals on digital Xbox games from just $5 or so including Celeste, Dead Cells, Wonder Boy, Stardew Valley, Moonlighter and more. Here’s the new Halo: The Master Chief Collection, the new Generation Zero trailer and the new classic Konami game collections.

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle: