Eve Room brings air quality monitoring and more to HomeKit at an all-time low: $80 (Save 20%)

Best Buy is currently offering the Eve Room Indoor HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100 at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention, only the second notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Eve Room sports a sleek metal exterior and a neat e-ink display similar to the rest of the company’s HomeKit sensors. It amplifies your setup with air quality readings, alongside temperature and humidity, supercharging your HomeKit automations and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers and you can get a more in-depth look in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t need the standout feature of air quality monitoring, there’s the Eve Degree, which is worth considering at $55. This budget-conscious alternative includes temperature and humidity tracking, making it great way to bolster your HomeKit setup. I personally love mine, and use it to automate space heaters in the winter and fans in the summer by integrating it with a smart plug.

Eve Room Indoor HomeKit Air Quality Monitor feature:

Monitor room conditions with this Elgato Eve Room indoor air-quality sensor. It tracks and clearly displays temperature and humidity on the customizable screen, and the Home app offers activation of accessories via iOS devices based on preset scenes. This Elgato Eve Room indoor air-quality sensor uses any iPhone charger or USB power supply for effortless charging.