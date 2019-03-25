This Excalibur 9-Tray Food Dehydrator has a built-in 26-hour timer, now $192 (Reg. $300+)

- Mar. 25th 2019 9:24 am ET

$192
0

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator for $191.99 shipped. It goes for $300 at Best Buy, while Kohl’s has it for the original list price of $350. Today’s deal is tied with our previous mention as the second-lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Although we saw a very similar model for $155 last month, this one has a 26-hour timer for convenience. Other features include an adjustable thermostat, 7-inch fan, and 15 square feet of drying space so you can make enough beef jerky to feed the entire neighborhood. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.

If you have a smaller budget and/or a narrow counter top, consider the NESCO Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator for $59. It only has five trays, but can be expanded to as many as 12. You’d also be losing the built-in timer. Still, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands. 

Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator With Timer:

  • 9-Tray electric food dehydrator with 15 square feet of drying space
  • Adjustable Thermostat 105◦F to 165◦F. Temperature range is low enough to preserve active enzymes in fruits and vegetables.
  • Built in on/off switch and adjustable thermostat with 26 hour timer
  • Includes a flexible poly-screen tray insert to prevent foods from sticking and trays do not need to be moved or rotated during operation
$192

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Excalibur

About the Author