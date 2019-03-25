This Excalibur 9-Tray Food Dehydrator has a built-in 26-hour timer, now $192 (Reg. $300+)

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator for $191.99 shipped. It goes for $300 at Best Buy, while Kohl’s has it for the original list price of $350. Today’s deal is tied with our previous mention as the second-lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Although we saw a very similar model for $155 last month, this one has a 26-hour timer for convenience. Other features include an adjustable thermostat, 7-inch fan, and 15 square feet of drying space so you can make enough beef jerky to feed the entire neighborhood. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.

If you have a smaller budget and/or a narrow counter top, consider the NESCO Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator for $59. It only has five trays, but can be expanded to as many as 12. You’d also be losing the built-in timer. Still, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands.

Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator With Timer: