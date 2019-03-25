Get Dell’s Inspiron 15 laptop with quad-core i5, 2GB GPU, more for $631 (Reg. $750+)

Dell is offering its Inspiron 15 Laptop with 1.6GHz i5/8GB/256GB for $630.99 shipped when you use the code SAVEINS157000LT at checkout. Normally over $900 at Dell and around $750 for a similar model at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With its 256GB SSD and 2GB graphics card, this computer will be great for any usage from gaming to productivity. The 8th generation i5 processor features 4 cores and 8 threads of power, giving you enough oomph to conquer any task. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t carry just your laptop around, pick up AmazonBasics 15.6-Inch Laptop and Tablet Bag for $15 Prime shipped. This will not only hold the laptop, but also your charger, mouse, and more when you’re on-the-go.

If you want some more power in your mobile setup, check out the Razer Blade 15. We just went hands-on with it in building our Chroma Cave, so be sure to swing by and take a look.

Dell Inspiron 15 features:

15″ laptop with narrow borders and expansive onscreen views. Featuring Dell Cinema and an FHD IPS panel, the screen is stunning from every angle.

