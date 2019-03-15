Today, we’re starting a series focused on building the ultimate “Chroma Cave,” a RGB explosion powered by Razer’s Chroma Studio. Razer makes popular peripherals, like the Deathadder mouse, and gaming laptops. They also have a love of all things RGB that they incorporate into almost every device they make. We wanted to build out a “Chroma Cave” featuring their technology along with some other brands that can be incorporated into Razer’s Chroma Studio software. Today we’re going to start with the heart of the cave – the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop.

Chroma Cave: Razer Blade 15 – Choose Your Blade

There are a few Blade options to choose from, and really, you can’t choose wrong. All of their laptops have at least single zone Chroma. For for this Chroma Cave setup we were looking for full per-key RGB Configuration, so we had to pass on the Blade Stealth 13, which starts at $1,399 and the $1,599 Base Blade 15. Per-key Chroma is only offered on the Blade 15 Advanced, available from $2,299 and the Blade 17 Pro, priced from $1,999.

Chroma Cave: Blade 15 – Video

Chroma Cave: Blade 15 – One sharp blade

With the Blade 15, Razer claims the title of “world’s smallest 15.6 gaming laptop,” and it’s impressive what they can cram in that small shell. Its ultra-thin body sits at just .7-inches tall and weighs about 4.5 pounds. This makes it incredibly mobile, and pleasant to use away from a desk. It’s also pleasing to the eye. It’s black, or optional white, aluminum body has a simple design, with a boxy shape. The shell is very rigid and feels solid.

Chroma Cave: Blade 15 – Razer Blade 15 Advanced Specs

While being the smallest 15.6 laptop, the Blade 15 Advanced offers some incredible performance with a few different graphics options. All of them share the same Intel Core i7-8750H processor, and the top of the line Blade 15 Advanced model can be specced out with a GeForce RTX 2080. 16GB dual channel RAM is standard but is expandable to 64GB. Storage starts with a 256GB SSD drive and expands up to a 512GB SSD. A 1920×1080 144Hz IPS 100% sRGB matte screen is standard, but a 4k 60Hz IPS touch screen is also available with the RTX 2070. This packs a lot of power into the world’s smallest gaming laptop.

Chroma Cave: Blade 15 – Keyboard

The keyboard is impressive as well. Keys are quiet and easy to press with some nice feedback. The per-key RGB is really fun to play with in Chroma Studio. You can put it in full wave mode to get maximum RBG greatness, or dial it back to a more simple, subtle design. It’s easy to get lost in designing a custom layout. There are also downloadable user designed keyboard profiles available on the Chroma Workshop.

Chroma Cave: Blade 15 – Pricing

The Blade 15 Advanced is available from $2,299 with the GeForce RTX 2060. Meanwhile, the RTX 2070 with 256GB SSD starts at $2,399 and the option to add another 256GB of SSD storage for $200. Finally, the top of the line RTX 2080 option comes in at $2,999. An optional 4k display comes with a RTX 2070 at 60hz for $2,899.

Chroma Cave: Blade 15 – Make the Blade even sharper

If you want to pump even more adrenaline into the heart of the Chroma Cave, add the Core V2 eGPU enclosure to really take your Blade 15 to the next level. This eGPU chassis with Razer Chroma will take any desktop GPU and through Thunderbolt 3, help build an even more powerful machine for gaming, rendering, or whatever you might need.

Chroma Cave: Blade 15 – Heart of the cave

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is the perfect heart for our Chroma Cave. Its small size and powerful options make it versatile and capable for gaming and it’s stylish design fits in anywhere outside of the cave as well. Keep following along in the coming weeks as we build out the Ultimate Chroma Cave.