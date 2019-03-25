The Logitech MX Master wireless mouse offers 40 day battery life for $47 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon offers the Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse for $47 shipped. It originally sold for $100 but currently goes for at least $60 at most retailers these days. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Note: currently backordered to next week. Logitech’s MX Master delivers a powerful input device for your Mac or PC with customizable buttons, an adjustable scroll wheel and more. Best of all, the internal battery will provide up to 40 days of battery life on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save even further and pick up an AmazonBasics wired mouse for $7. You’ll miss out on the customization and various other features, but it’s always nice to have a wired alternative around in case of emergency.

Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse features: