The Logitech MX Master wireless mouse offers 40 day battery life for $47 (Amazon all-time low)

- Mar. 25th 2019 7:34 am ET

Amazon offers the Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse for $47 shipped. It originally sold for $100 but currently goes for at least $60 at most retailers these days. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Note: currently backordered to next week. Logitech’s MX Master delivers a powerful input device for your Mac or PC with customizable buttons, an adjustable scroll wheel and more. Best of all, the internal battery will provide up to 40 days of battery life on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save even further and pick up an AmazonBasics wired mouse for $7. You’ll miss out on the customization and various other features, but it’s always nice to have a wired alternative around in case of emergency.

Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse features:

  • Unique thumb wheel: for horizontal navigation and advanced gestures
  • Easy connections for multiple computers: use with up to three Windows or Mac computers via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth smart wireless technology
  • Easy switching between computers with the touch of the button
  • Tracks virtually anywhere – even on glass: the dark field sensor tracks flawlessly even on glass and high-gloss surfaces (4mm minimum thickness)v
