Put an extra 200GB SanDisk microSD card in your arsenal for $30 shipped (25% off)

Amazon offers the SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC card for $29.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. That’s good for up to 25% off the regular going rate and within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. SanDisk’s microSDXC cards feature transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. This one is shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof. It’s backed by a 10-year warranty. Includes a microSD card and adapter. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

