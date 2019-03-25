Home Depot takes up to 40% off popular smart door locks from Schlage, Kwikset, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select smart door locks and hardware. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Schlage Camelot Smart Door Lock for $179. That’s a savings from the usual $250 price tag and right at our previous mention. The Schlage Connect Camelot is an all-in-one smart lock solution that works with existing Z-Wave, Alexa, and SmartThings systems. Three alert modes provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash up front. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Check out the rest of Home Depot’s 1-day sale on this landing page.
If you’re looking for a more simplified installation, the Kwikset SmartCode 913 Lock is also on sale for $89. That’s down from its usual $140+ price tag. It features 1-touch locking and programmable codes, various finishes and more.
Schlage Connect Touchscreen features:
- Z-wave technology connects to your home automation system and lets you lock or unlock your door remotely via the web or smartphone
- 3-Alert modes (activity, tamper and forced entry) let you know when someone is coming or going and communicate potential security threats
- Ansi Grade 1-delivered the highest level of Durability and security at the main points of entry.Backset: Universal latches and deadbolts fit 2-/8″ (60mm) or 2-3/4″ (70mm) backsets
- Fingerprint-resistant touchscreen protects against fingerprints and smudges and ensures wear patterns remain undetectable