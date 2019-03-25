Home Depot takes up to 40% off popular smart door locks from Schlage, Kwikset, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off select smart door locks and hardware. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Schlage Camelot Smart Door Lock for $179. That’s a savings from the usual $250 price tag and right at our previous mention. The Schlage Connect Camelot is an all-in-one smart lock solution that works with existing Z-Wave, Alexa, and SmartThings systems. Three alert modes provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash up front. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Check out the rest of Home Depot’s 1-day sale on this landing page.

If you’re looking for a more simplified installation, the Kwikset SmartCode 913 Lock is also on sale for $89. That’s down from its usual $140+ price tag. It features 1-touch locking and programmable codes, various finishes and more.

Schlage Connect Touchscreen features: