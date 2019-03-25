Take your bathroom to the next level w/ a simplehuman smart sensor mirror for $140 (Reg. $200)

- Mar. 25th 2019 3:20 pm ET

$140
Amazon offers the simplehuman 8-inch Stainless Steel Sensor Mirror for $140 shipped. That’s down from the usual $200 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This simplehuman human product isn’t your everyday mirror, it has modern styling with a stainless steel base and a built-in light. Brightness control ensures that you won’t blind yourself each morning. In fact, the integrated sensor actually turns on the mirror as you approach it. Pretty cool stuff. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For some, today’s featured deal will be overkill. Go with this top-rated alternative for a fraction of the cost instead. You’ll miss out on the smart features but overall this is still a solid buy.

simplehuman Stainless Steel Mirror features:

  • TRU-LUX LIGHT SYSTEM – Simulates natural sunlight allowing you to see subtle variations in your makeup color so you’ll always know when your makeup is color-correct and flawless.
  • TOUCH-CONTROL BRIGHTNESS – Gives you fast, intuitive control over a continuous range of brightness from 100 lux to 800 lux.
  • SENSOR ON/OFF – Automatically lights up as your face approaches, then turns off after you walk away.
  • SURGICAL GRADE LEDs – Will perform like new after 40,000 hours — that’s an hour a day, every day, for more than 100 years.
  • 5x MAGNIFICATION – Provides exceptional detail while still allowing you to see your entire face at once.
