Spiralize that zucchini in seconds w/ the Veggie Bullet, now on sale for $60 (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Veggie Bullet by Magic Bullet (VBR-1001) for $59.99 shipped. This model regularly sells for up to $130, starts at $79 on Amazon and goes for as much as $100 at Walmart. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and matches our previous mention. It can “spiralize an entire zucchini in 10 seconds.” It has stainless steel blades that can spiralize, shred, and slice just about any vegetable you throw at it. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you’re looking for a specialized veggie slicer, today’s deal is a great choice. However, if you don’t mind doing it manually, the Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer is only $25 at Amazon.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for deep deals on air fryers, succulents and more kitchenware.

Veggie Bullet by Magic Bullet: