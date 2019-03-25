Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Drop The Chicken 2, Sleep Sounds, more

- Mar. 25th 2019 9:52 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Drop The Chicken 2, Cubasis 2, Rebuild, Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville, Sleep Sounds and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AllPass Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spanish Translator Offline +: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Change – Currency Converter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drylands: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Rebuild: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $20 or less, Monster Hunter World $20, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad for Mac: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Iesabel: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: MyBrushes – Paint, Draw, Sketch: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Disk Cleaner Pro – 3 in 1: $6 (Reg. $10)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard