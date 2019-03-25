Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Drop The Chicken 2, Sleep Sounds, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Drop The Chicken 2, Cubasis 2, Rebuild, Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville, Sleep Sounds and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AllPass Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spanish Translator Offline +: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Change – Currency Converter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drylands: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Rebuild: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $20 or less, Monster Hunter World $20, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad for Mac: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Iesabel: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: MyBrushes – Paint, Draw, Sketch: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Disk Cleaner Pro – 3 in 1: $6 (Reg. $10)