Save on TP-Link networking gear: 802.11ac Wi-Fi Tri-Band Router $100 ($60 off), more from $20

Amazon offers the TP-Link Archer C3200 Wireless 802.11ac Wi-Fi Tri-Band Gigabit Router for $99.99 shipped. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. TP-Link’s Archer C3200 router boasts up to a 3200Mbps network speeds across its Tri-Band coverage. Thanks to six multi-angle antennas, it’ll also provide ample coverage for your home. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at four Gigabit Ethernet ports alongside two USB ports. Rated 3.7/5 stars from nearly 600 customers. Head below for more.

We also spotted the TP-Link 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch for $19.99 Prime shipped. Usually selling for closer to $25, that’s good for a 20% discount and comes within $1 of the best price we’ve seen in the past year. Over 4,600 shoppers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi Tri-Band Gigabit Router features:

Tri-Band technology creates 3 separate Wi-Fi bands for connecting more devices to your network

Smart Connect helps devices run faster by assigning them to the best available channel

Combined 3200Mbps Wi-Fi for lag-free 4K video streaming and gaming across multiple devices

6 high-performance antennas with Beamforming maximize coverage area and stability

1GHz dual-core CPU and 3 co-processors handle simultaneous connections without interruption. Provides visitors with Wi-Fi access separate from your main network