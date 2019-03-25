Save on TP-Link networking gear: 802.11ac Wi-Fi Tri-Band Router $100 ($60 off), more from $20

- Mar. 25th 2019 9:37 am ET

0

Amazon offers the TP-Link Archer C3200 Wireless 802.11ac Wi-Fi Tri-Band Gigabit Router for $99.99 shipped. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. TP-Link’s Archer C3200 router boasts up to a 3200Mbps network speeds across its Tri-Band coverage. Thanks to six multi-angle antennas, it’ll also provide ample coverage for your home. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at four Gigabit Ethernet ports alongside two USB ports. Rated 3.7/5 stars from nearly 600 customers. Head below for more.

We also spotted the TP-Link 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch for $19.99 Prime shipped. Usually selling for closer to $25, that’s good for a 20% discount and comes within $1 of the best price we’ve seen in the past year. Over 4,600 shoppers have left a 4.6/5 star rating

TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi Tri-Band Gigabit Router features:

  • Tri-Band technology creates 3 separate Wi-Fi bands for connecting more devices to your network
  • Smart Connect helps devices run faster by assigning them to the best available channel
  • Combined 3200Mbps Wi-Fi for lag-free 4K video streaming and gaming across multiple devices
  • 6 high-performance antennas with Beamforming maximize coverage area and stability
  • 1GHz dual-core CPU and 3 co-processors handle simultaneous connections without interruption. Provides visitors with Wi-Fi access separate from your main network

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go