Score a two-pack of Alexa-enabled TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plugs for $30 (Save 33%)

Walmart is currently offering a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa KP100 Mini Smart Plugs for $29.97 with free shipping on orders over $35. Otherwise, you can opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery fee. Normally selling for $45 at Amazon, that’s good for a 33% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low there and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen. Headlined by a miniature design, these smart plugs won’t hog up the entire outlet like many other options on the market do. The Kasa KP100s also work with Alexa, integrate with the rest of TP-Link’s smart home accessories and more. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

TP-Link Kasa KP100 Mini Smart Plug features:

Control electronics from anywhere using your tablet or smartphone with the HS105 Smart Plug Mini. Turn devices on and off, create schedules and set timers using the Kasa app. Away Mode makes it look like you’re home when you’re not for added security, and the HS105 works with Amazon Alexa to enable voice control. Enjoy peace of mind by checking on your devices remotely and always coming home to a well-lit house. Set connected devices to turn on and off as needed, conserving energy and helping you save on your electricity bill.