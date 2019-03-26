This 4-Liter Air Fryer w/ adjustable temperature is just $30 for today only (Reg. up to $60)

Mar. 26th 2019

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 4L Analog Air Fryer in Black (SM-AIR-1811) for $29.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping fees otherwise. Regularly up to $60 at Best Buy, this model goes for $48+ at Walmart (when it’s in stock) and is now at the lowest price we can find. It features adjustable temperature control, a 30-minute timer, slide-out food basket and a 4-liter capacity. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While it might not be the most well-known brand name out there, it also one of the most affordable 4-liter air fryers around at just $30. For comparison, the Dash Compact Air Fryer is less than half the capacity and listed at $40+. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for all the best deals on cookware, small appliances and much more. 

Emerald 4L Analog Air Fryer:

Reduce the oil when making fried foods with this 4L Emerald air fryer. The twist-knob temperature controls and 30-minute timer let you precisely control the cooking process, and the slide-out food basket makes post-frying access convenient. This 1400W Emerald air fryer has a nonstick basket and pan for smooth food release.

