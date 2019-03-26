6PM Spring Cleaning Event takes up to 75% off The North Face, Oakley, Sorel & more

The 6PM Spring Cleaning Sale takes up to 75% off top brands including The North Face, adidas, Oakley and more. Prices are as marked. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The most notable deal from this sale is the men’s Sorel Portzman Classic Boots are available for $68, which is down from the original rate of $180. These boots are great for cold or rainy weather with their waterproof material and they’re available in three color options. They also feature breathable material and a rigid outsole for added traction. A similar option for women is the Sorel Winter Carnival Boots that are also on sale for $63. Head below to find the rest of our top picks below.

