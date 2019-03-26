Use this code to make Blue Microphones’ Steel Red USB Mic drop to $70 shipped (save 30%)

- Mar. 26th 2019 1:33 pm ET

0

BuyDig is offering the Blue Microphones Yeti USB Mic in Steel Red for $69.99 shipped when coupon code MICD has been applied during checkout. That’s about $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Whether you’re kicking off your first podcast, doing voiceover work, or simply want to improve the way you sound on conference calls, this microphone is a solid way to get the job done. Yeti is Amazon’s best-selling microphone, with over 7,000 shoppers leaving an average rating of 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re looking to get a podcast off the ground for less, have a look at this $22 alternative. It forfeits the Blue Microphones brand and the stylish red color, but is highly-rated and an Amazon best-seller. Its included 5.9-foot USB cable will allow you to move it around without running out of slack.

Blue Microphones Yeti Mic features:

  • Tri-capsule array – 3 condenser capsules can record almost any situation.
  • Multiple pattern selection – cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional & stereo. Frequency Response- 20Hz – 20kHz
  • Gain control, mute button, zero-latency headphone output. Power output (RMS): 130mW
  • Perfect for vocals, musical instruments, podcasting, voiceovers, interviews, field recordings, conference calls.

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

buydig

buydig
Blue Microphones

About the Author