Hi-fi sound awaits with ELAC’s Debut 2.0 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers at $180 (25% off)

B&H offers the ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers Pair for $179.95 shipped once added to your cart. That knocks $120 off the list price, saves you 25% from the going rate at retailers like Best Buy and Crutchfield and comes within $30 of the all-time low from the 2018 holiday season. These speakers tout a two-way design that encompasses a 6.5-inch woven aramid-fiber cone woofer alongside a 1-inch cloth dome tweeter. And with the Andrew Jones seal of approval, ELAC’s Debut 2.0 are a solid way to bring hi-fi sound to your desk setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars from just under 100 customers.
A solid purchase to make alongside the bookshelf speakers is Audioengine’s D1 24-bit Digital-to-Analog Converter. Oh and grabbing some speaker wire with your savings is always a good idea for tying the setup together.
ELAC Debut 2.0 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers features:
- Up to 120W Recommended Amplifier Power
- 2-Way Speaker Design
- 6.5″ Woven Aramid-Fiber Cone Woofer
- 1″ Cloth Dome Tweeter
- 44 Hz to 35 kHz Frequency Range
- MDF Cabinet
- Designed by Andrew Jones
