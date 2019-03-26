Save 20% on Garmin’s vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch at $199 + Music edition for $240

Amazon offers the Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch for $199 shipped. Normally selling for $250 at retailers like Best Buy, that saves you slightly over 20% and is a new Amazon all-time low. Garmin’s vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch brings the average roster of fitness tracking capabilities to the table alongside seven days of battery life. It also touts heart rate and stress tracking, as well as smartwatch features like notifications, contactless payment, customizable watch faces and more. Over 1,200 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also discounted today is Garmin’s vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch, which is down to $239.89 shipped at Amazon. That’s good for a $60 savings from the going rate and is a new Amazon low as well. Compared to the standard version, the upgraded model can store up to 500 songs and pairs with Bluetooth headphones for a phone-free experience that’s ideal for workouts and more. It carries the same 3.9/5 star rating.

Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch features:

Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you pay for purchases with your watch (available for supported cards from participating banks)

Personalize your watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from our Connect IQ store. Memory/History : 7 timed activities, 14 days of activity tracking data

More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more. Lens material: chemically strengthened glass, bezel material: stainless steel, case material: fiber-reinforced polymer with stainless steel rear cover

Monitor your fitness level with VO2 max and fitness made estimates, plus keep an eye on how you handle stress (see garmin.com/ataccuracy). Fits wrists with a circumference of 127-204 mm