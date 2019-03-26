This Incase 15-inch Brief is ready for a MacBook Pro, iPad, more: $25 ($65 off), two-pack $40

Focus Camera is offering the Incase Reform 15-inch Brief for $24.95 or a two-pack for $39.95 shipped when coupon code CASE has been applied during checkout. That’s $65 off the going rate for the single case at retailers like Jet and is the lowest price we have tracked. Not only can you stow a MacBook Pro in this stylish briefcase, you’ll also gain a dedicated iPad compartment. Accessory pockets inside allow you to keep stationery, power cables, and more tucked away for whenever they’re needed. Incase gear is well-rated on Amazon.

Looking for something a bit more streamlined? The ProCase 15.6-inch Laptop Sleeve is $19 and features a killer gray and orange design. While it has a front pocket for pens, a cell phone, power cables, and more, it does forfeit the iPad compartment for a slimmer profile.

Incase Reform 15-inch Brief features:

  • Accommodates 15” MacBook, Laptop or iPad
  • Shock-absorbing, faux-fur lined laptop cage
  • Easy access with 3-sided zipper design
  • Multiple accessory pockets
  • Dedicated iPad sleeve
  • Comfortable, padded shoulder strap

