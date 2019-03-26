Magazine subs from $2.50/yr: Golfweek, Consumer Reports, Astronomy, more

DiscountMags has kicked off a notable mid-week sale with some rare offers. Today’s sale has a number of notable offers on titles we don’t tend to see regular deals on, including 1 year of Golfweek Magazine for just $2.50 with free delivery each month. This one sells for $30 or year on Amazon where it very rarely drops any lower. Golfweek is a “journal of record for competitive golf” including PGA, LPGA, Senior PGA & PGA European Tours as well as mini tours, amateur and collegiate tournaments, among other things. Head below for more details and the rest of today’s best deals.
More Deals from the Sale:
- Outdoor Life $4/yr. (Reg. up to $40)
- Consumer Reports $17.50/yr. (Reg. $30)
- Astronomy $13/yr. (Reg. up to $60)
As usual, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.
While we are talking reading material, if you borrow a book from Prime Reading you’ll score a free $3 Amazon credit.
Golfweek Magazine:
Golfweek is a journal of record for competitive golf. Coverage includes; PGA, LPGA, Senior PGA & PGA European Tours; mini tours, amateur and collegiate tournaments; business and options. The magazine is particularly adept in its coverage of the “Best Golf Courses” in the United States by state and are often used by websites on many golf courses and resorts around the US as being on the Golfweek list. As of 2002, Eric Beckson was the president of Turnstile Publishing.