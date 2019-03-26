Nike’s Brasilia Gymsack returns to an Amazon low of $12 Prime shipped (25% off)

Mar. 26th 2019

$12
Amazon is offering the Nike Brasilia Gymsack for $11.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked there. This gym sack is made to keep gear dry thanks to its water-resistant fabric. Its main compartment is easy to open and close with built-in drawstrings. Small items can stowed and quickly accessed using a zip pocket on the side. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’re just looking for some utility bags to haul gear around in, have a quick look at this 6-pack of Champion-branded ones for $10. Like the Nike above, all six of these bags employ drawstrings for easy access. Each one of them is a different color, allowing you to divvy them up among the family and ensure everyone gets one they’ll enjoy.

Nike Brasilia Gymsack features:

  • Water-resistant 600D fabric helps keep your gear dry
  • Mesh panel at the bottom provides ventilation
  • Zip pocket at the side for easy access to small items
  • Interior divider helps separate your gear
  • Main compartment with drawstring closure; dimensions
