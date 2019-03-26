Make smoothies for the whole family w/ Ninja’s Mega 72-oz. Blender at $120 (Reg. $160+)

Amazon is offering the Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-oz. Blender (BL770) for $119.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This model is regularly up to $200, but sells for closer to $150 at Amazon or $160 at Walmart and Home Depot. Today’s deal is the best we have tracked since the end-of-year Black Friday sales and the lowest we can find. This model is great for making smoothies for the whole family as well as heavy duty cooking tasks. It comes with 4-blades/6-blade assemblies, a dough blade, single-serve blade, 64-oz. round bowl with lid, a pair of 16-oz. single serve cups with to-go lids and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,650 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you don’t need such a robust option for hardcore cooking jobs, there are certainly some out there for less. One option is the $37 Oster Core 16-Speed Blender with Glass Jar. And the best-selling Magic Bullet Blender at $32 shipped is a great choice for a more personal-sized smoothie maker.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender: